When we talk about carbon emissions we often think of electricity or transport, writes Chris Wood from Stamford Climate Action.

But the biggest impact most of us have on the climate is from the things we buy. In Stamford alone we emit around 40,000 tonnes of CO2 a year purchasing goods and services. That’s more than we emit heating our homes, or on all types of travel. So what can we do about it?

Age UK in Stamford

We can support our local shops, reducing transport emissions. We can recycle or give things away once we’re done with them. But the best way to reduce our emissions is not to buy new at all, but to choose second hand. And we’re blessed with some great charity shops to help us do that.

I am always surprised by all the things charity shops sell. High quality clothing for men, women and children. Books, toys and games. Homeware, bedding and kitchen items. Some like the larger British Heart Foundation shops even sell furniture.

At the Age UK shop in Stamford I spoke to manager Anna Gilbert, who is struck by the quality of donations: “People are so generous, we get lots of things that would be very expensive new, like designer clothes and large Lego sets.”

Chris with Iwan from Age UK in Stamford

They are keen to encourage people to visit more often. According to Anna: "The old concept that things stay in charity shops for years needs to be updated. We get new things in every day, and if they don't sell within two weeks we move them on to a different store and replace them with something else.”

Charity shops are already having a major impact. Across the UK they save 330,000 tonnes of textiles from landfill each year - that’s the equivalent of taking 150,000 cars off the road. And every sale funds important charitable work. But they need more people to buy and donate. So next time you’re having a clear out, or you want to buy new clothes, a gift, or to update your home, check out your local charity shops. You’ll no doubt find something unique at a bargain price, and the good news is it won’t cost the Earth.