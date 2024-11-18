A patchwork coat worn on an epic pilgrimage through Britain will be coming to this area.

The Coat of Hopes is made up of individually designed patches added to a long coat that is worn as a symbol of love for the planet and responsibility for looking after it in the face of climate change.

People are invited to try on the coat, which will arrive tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19) at 2pm at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Great Casterton. There it will be available for people to view and try on for an hour.

The Coat of Hopes is coming to Great Casterton and Stamford

It will then be worn on a walk to Stamford Town Hall, arriving at 4pm, where it will again be available for people to view and try on for an hour.

At 7pm it will be at a service of thanksgiving taking place at Stamford United Reformed Church in Star Lane. All are welcome.

The coat, which arrived in the area on foot from Nottingham, will be continuing its journey, to Ely in Cambridgeshire.

The journey began from the south coast and first travelled to COP 26, the UN climate summit, in Glasgow in 2021.

To walk with the Coat of Hopes tomorrow, people are invited to email yes@coatofhopes.uk