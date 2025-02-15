Central government is not famous for acting with speed, writes South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind).

The Grenfell inquiry took six years to report back, the infected blood scandal took even longer.

Councillor Ashley Baxter

However, the new government appears determined to move with unprecedented speed towards local government reorganisation. The first announcement came in November with local authorities being told that county and district authorities would be replaced by large unitary authorities in order to save millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.

Councils were told, before Christmas, to prepare proposals for these “super unitaries” by the end of March based on criteria that would be issued in a letter promised to follow swiftly on.

They eventually arrived last week, six weeks late, but the end of March deadline remains.

I am now negotiating with neighbouring authorities to find a proposal which can meet the government’s arbitrary criteria, but which can also deliver services which remain accountable to residents.

Yes, we are expected to reach a consensus on reforming a 50-year-old system of local government in roughly the same time it takes to arrange a dental appointment.

If no consensus can be reached, then the Minister of State, who has been in post for just six months, will decide the best way forward, apparently without any public consultation.

The future of local government in South Lincolnshire is uncertain, however some things do seem clear.

Firstly, the new unitary council will serve a massive area; half a million people has been suggested as an appropriate size by deskbound civil servants in central London, ignorant of the huge geographical challenges of South Lincolnshire.

Secondly the new authorities will undoubtedly be less accountable. As a county councillor I know how difficult it is for people to engage with Lincoln, which is a 100-mile round trip from my own constituents in the Deepings.

I do my best to communicate with seven parish councils, each with their own specific needs including flood prevention, highways, and access to services. I am also responsible for decisions affecting Gainsborough and Mablethorpe and many other places, some that I have never even visited.

The motto of South Kesteven’s near neighbour, Rutland County Council means “much in little”. However, the motto of central government appears to remain “bigger is easier”. The policies which are being inflicted on Lincolnshire and elsewhere are the exact opposite of devolution; they will take decision-making further away from communities.

At the same time as making plans for our self-destruction; councils are also expected to deal with other chaotic volleys of new legislation, including massive increases in house building targets and the dismantling of local control of planning decisions. This is in addition to the day job of emptying bins, running leisure centres and housing the homeless.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not against change. My problem relates to the ignorant bull in a china shop approach of the Labour government.