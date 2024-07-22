Children are going to have a brighter future thanks to their school’s investment in green energy.

The Bluecoat School in Green Lane, Stamford, has had solar panels installed on two of its flat roofs.

The panels are expected to generate about 44,390 kilowatt-hours of energy a year - the average home uses about 2,800 kWh.

From left to right, Kel Kamaiwaca, Max Teale, teacher Laura Bell, Joma Mathew and Scarlet Groom

Estimated energy cost savings of £12,422 a year will be reinvested into the school.

Laura Bell, Year 5 teacher and science lead at The Bluecoat School, added: “The installation of solar panels on our school site will help our children to develop the knowledge and passion needed to help build a sustainable future.”

Pupils at the school have been learning about ways they can help protect the environment from damage and one of the people who has inspired them is global campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The first set of solar panels at The Bluecoat School

Scarlett Groom, 10, said: "The solar panels help schools become more eco-friendly - if we keep burning fossil fuels we're going to cause pollution and add to global warming."

Joma Mathew, who is also 10, added: "Having the solar panels will reduce the amount of power the school uses, which might come from non-renewable sources."

As part of its commitment to become carbon net zero by 2030, the school’s trust aims for all 30 of its schools to have solar panels installed over the next two years, with The Bluecoat School and Weldon Village Academy among the first eight.

Martin Hair, director of estates at Meridian Trust, said: “The aim is for pupils across the trust to learn about renewable energy through classroom projects.

The second set of panels at The Bluecoat School

“They will be given regular updates showing how much energy is being generated at each school and will watch live-streamed maintenance visits as the panels are serviced.”

Staff and pupils at The Bluecoat School have also teamed up with Stamford Welland Academy's Year 9 and Year 10 pupils on projects in the school grounds that will have environmental, health and community benefits.

The older pupils have been helping to dig over the school's allotment gardens, which will soon be opened up to parents and the community. Children are already involved in growing fruit and vegetables there, with a good crop of rhubarb nearly ready to harvest.

Clockwise from top right, Kel Kamaiwaca, Scarlet Groom, Joma Mathew, Max Teale.

The secondary school children have also helped clear a fenced off pond area, which will also become a place where pupils can enjoy lessons about the environment and nature.

Headteacher of The Bluecoat School, Emma Houlton, said: "Our pupils already spend one lesson a week at the allotment, which was created as part of the King's Coronation projects that took place last year.

"Parents will be able to come in as well as members of the community. We have such a great outdoor space here at the school we need to be able to share it with people."

From front to back, Kel Kamaiwaca, Max Teale, Joma Mathew, Scarlet Groom, teacher Laura Bell.

When children come back to school in September, they will be learning to 'Defeat the Sweet', an initiative encouraging children to swap sugary foods for healthier and tastier option

By Max Carson