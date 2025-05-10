Once seen as a place for retirees, today Malta and its sister islands are stylish, lively, and brilliant for every kind of traveller – from romantic weekenders and multi-generational family holidays to solo travellers, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Less than three and a half hours by plane from London, Malta is perfect for short breaks while giving you the feeling of being somewhere a bit more exotic. Lying south of Sicily, it claims over 3000 hours of sunshine per year (its average yearly temperature is 23 degrees, very pleasant indeed!) and is a great destination for both winter sun and a summer holiday. Its home to numerous golden sandy beaches – many of which have a coveted Blue Flag, and the water is crystal clear and warm. From our region you can take a flight from a local airport such as Stansted or Luton which makes the journey very convenient.

Comino, Malta. Photo: Travel Counsellors

The history of the Maltese islands dates back over 7000 years, and includes such gems as the city of Valetta which is a UNESCO Heritage Site, as well as tombs, temples and forts; in fact there’s so much to see it will probably mean a return visit is needed! Don’t miss spending some time in the old capital of Mdina, wandering the cobbled streets and admiring its fortified walls – the city has been here for 4000 years and has many stories to tell.

Wellness is a growing sector in Malta; from meditation SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding meditation), to cliffside yoga classes and of course a wide choice of hotel based spas which offer treatments for body and soul, it is a great place to recharge the batteries. Widely renowned as one of the best diving destinations in the world, Malta is home to wrecks of boats and planes and also statues beneath the sea; from the British minesweeper HMS Trusty Star to the 10,000 tonne Um el Faroud, there’s plenty to see underwater.

Azure Window in Gozo, Malta. Photo: Travel Counsellors

If you’re travelling as a family, there are lots of things kids will find fascinating - make sure you don’t miss Malta’s thrilling history involving the Knights of St. John – delve into their history at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Birgu or Fort St Elmo in Valletta. The Ggantija Temples enchant kids by being even older than the pyramids of Egypt. Explore The Three Cities of Malta (Vittoriosa, Cospicua, and Senglea) as a family, travelling there by traditional djhajsa (water-taxi) from Valletta. In Valletta itself, the St John’s Co-Cathedral captivates older children and adults that’s to its impressive Baroque frescos, intricate marble-inlaid tombstones, and ornate ceilings.

Marsaxlokk, Malta, Malta. Photo: Travel Counsellors

God food is an important part of any holiday, and traditional Maltese cuisine is influenced by Provencal cookery rather than Italian, with fresh sea food and typical pastries forming central parts to any dinner table. The warm climate lends itself to growing a wonderful array of fruits and vegetables including blood oranges and tasty tomatoes. It has a strong farm-to-fork movement, so expect to see local dishes from local farms on many menus. The numerous vineyards here produce very palatable wine, thanks to the rich soil, light breeze and all the sunshine the islands receive.

If you are thinking about a trip to Malta, get in touch with me as I would love to help you plan it.

Emma Savage

Happy travels!