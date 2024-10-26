Situated in the warm Caribbean sea is an island which offers the perfect blend of white sandy beaches, historic sites and activities on land and sea; it’s the beautiful paradise of Grenada, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

I’m lucky enough to have visited this island and I recommend you consider visiting it too. Its straightforward to get there from the UK, as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operate several times a week from Gatwick and Heathrow respectively.

Known as the ‘Spice Isle’ for its piquant cuisine and spice and herb production, you can book day trips to learn about these spices and take some produce home with you. Its also known for chocolate production and rum, so if you have a sweet tooth or enjoy a drink, be sure to book a tour of a chocolate factory or rum distillery!

Annandale Falls in Grenada. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Adventures abound here; on land and sea there is much to keep you occupied; for example, Grenada is famous for its world-class diving, with bright reefs, thrilling drifts, and dramatic shipwrecks, plus an underwater sculpture park that provides a home to prolific marine ecosystems. If you haven’t yet dived here, it is well worth making the trip. Keen sailors will be happy to learn that Grenada offers some of the best sailing conditions in the Caribbean; what better way to enjoy a day than on a catamaran or yacht, sipping rum punch? Lovely spots to venture to include tiny Sandy Island 3km from the mainland, with incredible snorkelling, and Petite Martinique with its very own Whit Monday Regatta.

If you enjoy being on dry land, try hiking the Grand Etang National Park with its towering mahogany trees, shivering ferns, and colourful flowers, criss-crossed by a network of trails for all levels, some passing the park’s central crater lake. Also wonderful to visit is Levera National Park, a wetland and mangrove swamp providing a habitat for all manner of seabirds across the Caribbean.

Wreck diving in Grenada. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Cocoa factory in Grenada. Photo: Travel Counsellors

For an adrenaline buzz, go tubing on the Balthazar – Grenada’s ‘Great River’. Swirling in the current, you’ll get close up views of some of the island’s indigenous plant and animal species before relaxing with a swim in a natural pool.

When it comes to places to stay, Grenada offers an array of exceptional high-end hotels, including Spice Island and Relais and Chateaux’s Calabash, as well as more affordable apartments and hotels.

If you are considering a trip to Grenada, I’d love to help with the arrangements. In the meantime, I’m soon heading off to Vietnam on my own adventure, so I’ll let you know how I get on, next time.

Grenada. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Happy travels!