A singer who shot to fame after winning the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 is touring the country at smaller venues.

Will Young will perform at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in September as part of his UK tour.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 26).

The singer will release his ninth album, Light It Up, in August ahead of the tour.

He said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been. I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

The show is billed as an up close and personal evening of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

The performance at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street takes place on Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £39 or £48 and will be available at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk from 10am on Friday, April 26 or from the box office on 01780 766455.