A theatre is launching a new season of shows with a bigger bar and much better toilets.

Over the past few months trustees and volunteers at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street have added more loos in the auditorium area to cut down on interval queues, as well as refurbishing toilet facilities in the downstairs Theatre Lounge bar.

The bar for the auditorium has been extended significantly to reduce queues, by allowing more volunteers to be on duty to serve pre-show and interval drinks.

Judith Mackie and Roger Bradshaw in the bar at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, which has been extended since this photo was taken

This reconfiguration upstairs has also allowed more space for theatre companies and other visiting acts to set up, helping to make their experience of performing in Stamford a better one.

Meanwhile, a new large projector and screen will help add visuals to shows and allow specialist films to be screened at the venue. LED lighting has also been added to the Theatre Lounge.

Judith Mackie, theatre manager, said: “Our volunteers are never happier than when they’re knocking walls down and creating more space.

The Theatre Lounge foyer at Stamford Corn Exchange has undergone changes this year

“I don’t think our project here at Stamford Corn Exchange will ever be finished, with permanent alterations and improvements planned way into the future.”

With this in mind, Judith and the small team of trustees and existing volunteers are keen for more people to join them, helping to support the charity-run theatre and gain experience in the arts.

“We need more volunteers to help drive our theatre forward into the new season,” she said.

“Even if you have a few hours a month to spare, we would love to hear from you.”

The toilets at The Theatre Lounge at Stamford Corn Exchange have been improved

Help is needed with maintenance and building works, cleaning, technical and stage support, and in front of house roles including ushers, bar staff and running the box office.

The new season at the theatre started on Saturday (September 7) with The UK Rock show, followed by Su Pollard of Heidi-Hi fame on Wednesday, September 11.

Dylan Moran heads up Stamford Comedy Club this month, and there is a musical production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Stamford Showstoppers.

Bafta award-winning writer and stand-up Dylan Moran headlines the monthly Stamford Comedy Club night in September

Popular tribute evenings will also continue this season, with The Rag Dolls’ Jersey Boys Show and The Very Beautiful South, while original stars include Will Young, who sold out within a day, and the American Four Tops Show.

Another musical show that promises to be popular is the military band concert by Waterloo Band and Bugles of The Rifles on Tuesday, October 1, which is a fundraiser for Stamford Royal British Legion.

Prices and tickets for shows are available at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Anyone interested in being involved in the theatre can email Judith at info@stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01780 766455 to arrange a chat and a tour.