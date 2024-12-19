People are being warned not to be taken in by door-to-door salesmen.

Max Sawyer, who is Stamford Town Council’s police liaison, reported to the council at its December meeting that “people selling cleaning cloths and products on doorsteps at inflated prices and claiming to be on some kind of rehabilitation scheme” are not legitimate.

“There is no such scheme and it’s a scam,” he added.

Coun Max Sawyer, inset. Photo: iStock

Coun Sawyer also reported that cameras set up in Tolethorpe Square had identified who has been victimising a resident there, and the school they attend.