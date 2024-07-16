The Battle Proms returned to a stately home in style as picnickers celebrated British pride.
The lively event at Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday (July 13) included a flypast from the first Spitfire to down an enemy aircraft on D-Day and began with a display from the Worcestershire Cavalry showcasing cavalry from medieval and modern history, in their second ever Burghley House performance.
The Red Devils parachute display team then produced an impressive freefall spectacle above the concert grounds, before a musical programme with Battle Proms veterans Lizzie and Abi alongside their live band, the Battle Proms Belles.
They energised the patriotic crowd before the evening gun salute announced the New English Orchestra, conducted by Douglas Coombes MBE.
After Elgar’s Nimrod announced the Spitfire’s arrival, the orchestra played a selection of classics such as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, with Jerusalem and Rule Britannia in the soundtrack for the fireworks finale.
Britain’s Got Talent star Denise Leigh lent her voice to songs such as Climb Ev’ry Mountain. She returned later in the evening to lead the audience in the proms finale singalong.
The concert saw a large turnout of families and friends, many clad in Union Jack clothing and flags as they celebrated Britishness in front of Burghley House.
By Max Carson, photos by Chris Lowndes
One of the next events to come to Burghley House will be the horse trials, from September 5 to September 8.