The Battle Proms returned to a stately home in style as picnickers celebrated British pride.

The lively event at Burghley House near Stamford on Saturday (July 13) included a flypast from the first Spitfire to down an enemy aircraft on D-Day and began with a display from the Worcestershire Cavalry showcasing cavalry from medieval and modern history, in their second ever Burghley House performance.

The Red Devils parachute display team then produced an impressive freefall spectacle above the concert grounds, before a musical programme with Battle Proms veterans Lizzie and Abi alongside their live band, the Battle Proms Belles.

The concert was much-enjoyed as people danced together. Photo: Chris Lowndes

They energised the patriotic crowd before the evening gun salute announced the New English Orchestra, conducted by Douglas Coombes MBE.

After Elgar’s Nimrod announced the Spitfire’s arrival, the orchestra played a selection of classics such as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, with Jerusalem and Rule Britannia in the soundtrack for the fireworks finale.

Britain’s Got Talent star Denise Leigh lent her voice to songs such as Climb Ev’ry Mountain. She returned later in the evening to lead the audience in the proms finale singalong.

The Spitfire performed a flyover during the orchestra's performance of Elgar's Nimrod. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The concert saw a large turnout of families and friends, many clad in Union Jack clothing and flags as they celebrated Britishness in front of Burghley House.

By Max Carson, photos by Chris Lowndes

People went all out to dress up themselves... and their picnics. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People were jubilant as they enjoyed the orchestra's classical performances. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The cannon fire sounded out alongside muskets to announce the start of the Spitfire flyover. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Douglas Coombes MBE conducted the orchestra for its performance. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The New English Concert Orchestra played, following the Battle Proms Belles. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Picnickers enjoy the concert as the event warms up for the fireworks finale. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The performances were appreciated enthusiastically by members of the crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Many people came together to sing and dance during the concert. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The large crowd was buzzing, with Union Jack attire and flags. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Elizabeth and Phil Inskip with Louise and Chris Majoram. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dave Harris and Matthew Kennerson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Onlookers had a variety of outfits and accessories on display. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The live performances also included vintage music from the Battle Proms Belles. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Even spectators appeared in creatively British outfits. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The excitement flew as the evening went on. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Medieval re-enactors entertained the crowd during the event

The tone was sentimental as well as celebratory

As in previous years, people flocked to witness the performances

Skilful displays were on show as the evening rolled on

Historically accurate costumes and props were a central focus of the entertainment

Patriotic picnickers admired the performers' displays

Burghley House provided the perfect backdrop. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There were high hopes at the time for Sunday's big event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Awesome displays adorned the skies. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The high-fliers returned to the ground safely after their dazzling spectacle. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Nine-year-old Eabha Shipton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Caroline Richardson with three-year-old granddaughter Rosie Reah. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The excitement and jubilation continued as the concert picked up from the air displays. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Families gathered to enjoy a picnic together. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some people opted for more subtle approaches to the Union Jack-inspired dress code. Photo: Chris Lowndes

One of the next events to come to Burghley House will be the horse trials, from September 5 to September 8.