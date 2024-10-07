Corby Glen Sheep Fair celebrates farming and community spirit
The country’s oldest sheep fair returned to a Lincolnshire village.
For 786 years an annual sheep fair has been held in Corby Glen, which celebrates farming and community spirit.
While it still includes the traditional sheep auction, it has adapted over the years to include live music, fairground rides, market stalls and a classic car display.
Toby Leete, chairperson of the event, said it continues to go from strength to strength.
He added: “The whole weekend was a roaring success from the traditional fun fair and auction to the modern live music, food challenge and more.
“The sheep fair is run by the community, for the community.”
Lincolnshire and Rutland are currently covered by a restriction zone to stop the spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle.
Until the last minute, organisers feared the event would be cancelled because of this.
Maria Silabon, treasurer, said: “It is part of the charter that the Sunday village festival can’t go ahead without the auction before it.
“The event is the oldest in the country that we know of.
“We are really trying to keep it relevant so we can continue to spread the true meaning behind it.”
The event opened on Friday (October 4) with a funfair on the village green and a performance by The Reckless at The Fighting Cocks in Market Place.
On Saturday there was a produce market, bake off and a fancy dress run.
Sunday, the most popular day, featured performances by a school choir and morris dancers, a sausage making demonstration, a bushtucker trial and a classic car display.
