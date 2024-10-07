The country’s oldest sheep fair returned to a Lincolnshire village.

For 786 years an annual sheep fair has been held in Corby Glen, which celebrates farming and community spirit.

While it still includes the traditional sheep auction, it has adapted over the years to include live music, fairground rides, market stalls and a classic car display.

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Toby Leete, chairperson of the event, said it continues to go from strength to strength.

He added: “The whole weekend was a roaring success from the traditional fun fair and auction to the modern live music, food challenge and more.

“The sheep fair is run by the community, for the community.”

Molly and Jack Sheppard with an owl. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lincolnshire and Rutland are currently covered by a restriction zone to stop the spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle.

Until the last minute, organisers feared the event would be cancelled because of this.

Maria Silabon, treasurer, said: “It is part of the charter that the Sunday village festival can’t go ahead without the auction before it.

“The event is the oldest in the country that we know of.

Richard and Gill Morris helping out at the village hall. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We are really trying to keep it relevant so we can continue to spread the true meaning behind it.”

The event opened on Friday (October 4) with a funfair on the village green and a performance by The Reckless at The Fighting Cocks in Market Place.

On Saturday there was a produce market, bake off and a fancy dress run.

Sunday, the most popular day, featured performances by a school choir and morris dancers, a sausage making demonstration, a bushtucker trial and a classic car display.

Miles and Quinn counting wool on a sheep. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Helpers Toby Leete, Maria Silabon, Emma Dunbonb and Sarah Green. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Borderers Morris dancers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People flocked to Corby Glen Sheep Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Freddie and Poppy Lynch on the fair rides. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Bourne Borderers Morris dancers. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Guess the name of the teddy. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Shaughrauns playing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sienna Chapman, six, and Azolea Swart, 14, having a hot dog. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Flip Redman with daughter Persey. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Corby Glen Sheep Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

