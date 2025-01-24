An investigation into large-scale dumping of waste has led to arrests.

Waste, which was wrapped in plastic to look like farming bales, was discovered at Woodcroft Villas in Glinton by officers from the Environment Agency and Cambridgeshire Police.

A 28-year-old man from Wittering, a 25-year-old man from Whittlesey and a 62-year-old man from Colchester were arrested on suspicion of depositing controlled waste or extractive waste on land without an environmental permit.

A stock photo showing bales of waste disguised as farming bales. Photo: Environment Agency

They have all been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Waste criminals have been known to dump bales of waste in rural locations to conceal them as farming bales.

“We are appealing to landowners, businesses, and members of the public to report any plastic-wrapped bales they see in suspicious places, which are unlikely to be silage or hay stored by farmers or equestrian facilities.”

They added: “Waste crime pollutes our environment, undercuts legitimate business and significantly affects our farmers and rural communities.”

The Environment Agency is also investigating organised deposits of waste in Lincolnshire.

Anyone with information should call the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060. Or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



