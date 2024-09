Two drivers were injured in a crash on a main road.

Police were called at 5.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 24) to a three-vehicle crash on the A15 crossroads in Baston.

Two of the drivers reported minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police.

A crash on the A15 at Baston last night (Tuesday, September 24). Photo: Robin Jones

A crash on the A15 at Baston last night (Tuesday, September 24). Photo: Robin Jones

All three vehicles were recovered at about 7.30pm.