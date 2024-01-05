Extending yellow lines and creating cheaper parking could be the answer to Stamford’s traffic problems, according to one resident.

Michael Sharpe, who lives in Casterton Road, argues that on-street parking is contributing to a wider traffic problem in the town.

In some streets where there are council-created parking spaces or no parking restrictions the road becomes only wide enough for a single stream of vehicles, which forces drivers travelling in the other direction to give way or mount the kerb.

Michael Sharpe pointing at parked cars in Roman Bank, Stamford

The 78-year-old believes extending yellow lines in these areas by ‘just a few car lengths’ could help reduce congestion in sections of road where on-street parking makes it too narrow for two vehicles to travel down at the same time.

“We should try to do the minimum necessary to get the maximum return,” he said, adding that there is currently ‘too much street parking allowed’.

He believes while vehicles are giving way it leads to a build up in traffic which creates ‘unnecessary pollution with cars chugging away’.

Michael, who grew up in Roman Bank, added: “Because there are so many pinch points it only takes a simple road closure or blockage on the A1 to create hell and high water in Stamford.”

Parking in Tinwell Road, Stamford

Roman Bank, Rutland Terrace, New Cross Road, Conduit Road, Drift Road and Emlyns Street, are all places which Michael feels would benefit from new traffic measures.

Although he recognises that if drivers don’t park in these streets ‘the problem just moves to a different place’.

When out on a walk first thing in the morning streets such as Casterton Road and Roman Bank are practically empty, according to Michael, but by 8.30am have a full row of traffic wedged between where the yellow lines start and finish.

“I’m used to seeing the same cars coming in daily,” he said, adding that the vehicles belong to visitors rather than residents.

South Kesteven District Council could soon be putting up prices for its pay-and-display car parks in Stamford which Michael fears could push more people to park on the street.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here.

Under the new plans, buying an all day ticket in a long-stay car park will increase from £4.20 to £5 while in a short stay spending more than four hours could cost £8, an extra £2.60 as well as extra charges for bank holiday and overnight stays.

Michael said: “When they increase the car park charges what is going to happen?

“I would have thought the result would be obvious.

“The proposal by the council is idiotic.”

Cars parked in Roman Bank, Stamford

He added: “We are a conservation town and jewel in the crown but we have been left to rot, which I hate.”

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said when people want restrictions to be implemented or existing ones to be adjusted they should make the suggestions to their local county councillor.

The councillor can then put the ideas forward to the traffic regulation team and Stamford transport board.

Coun Davies said: “We do everything possible to ensure that the best options are taken for local communities which have, usually, been the catalyst for any changes made.”

South Kesteven District Council leader Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind) added: “I am aware that our long stay car parks always have spaces available except during peak times on Fridays and Saturdays – and even with the proposed changes, parking all day in Wharf Road or Cattle Market would cost just £5.

“Parking charges considered by cabinet on January 18 will be subject to public consultation before any final decision is made.

“The proposal for Stamford is for new tariffs Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm, with a £3 charge for evenings (long stay only).

“Most of the changes are largely in line with inflation over the past two years.

“A £3 maximum charge for Sundays and Bank Holidays is also proposed, although it has not yet been decided if this would apply to all car parks.”

An extension to the Cattle Market car park has been proposed and is currently in the feasibility stage.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.