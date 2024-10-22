Farm owners who diversified their business have won an award.

New Lodge Farm in Bulwick took home a top prize for business enterprise at the North Northamptonshire Business Network Awards.

Sarah Singlehurst, who co-owns the farm with husband Simon, said: “We have worked particularly hard to ensure that our customers, whether visiting our farm shop and café or our touring site for a staycation, have the best possible experience and I think this is reflected in the business winning this award as well as the masses of positive feedback we receive.”

Simon and Sarah Singlehurst of New Lodge Farm receiving the award from Simon Cox. Photo: NNBN

New Lodge Farm has been owned by the Singlehurst family for more than 100 years, focusing on cattle and sheep production.

In the past 20 years it has evolved to include a farm shop, cafe, a spa and a campsite alongside remaining a traditional livestock farm.

The number of staff employed at the farm has increased significantly, as has the turnover.

Simon said: “Although Sarah and I attended the awards night, as ever, our thanks must go to all our fabulous staff and our loyal and growing customer base for making everything we do worthy of such recognition.”



