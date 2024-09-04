Tours of a town hall, gaol and cemetery will give people a glimpse into times gone by.

Stamford Town Council is hosting a series of open days to reveal more of the town’s heritage.

Places are available to visit Stamford Town Hall this Friday (September 6) at 9.30am and 1.30pm, and next Friday (September 13) at 11.30am with an opportunity to see the town’s regalia and 15th century charters.

Regalia at Stamford Town Hall

Free tours of the gaol beneath the town hall are running on Friday (September 6) with places available at 10.30am and 2.30pm, and on Friday, September 13 at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Hour-long tours of the town cemetery in Radcliffe Road are planned for Saturday, September 7 at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, plus Sunday, September 8 at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.

Heritage officer Victoria Newton said: "We welcome everyone to come along and be amazed by the history and collections at the town hall and the beauty of the cemetery. We promise we won't lock you in the gaol, unlike some of Stamford's less fortunate residents!"

Stamford Cemetery

All tours are free with places available on 01780 753808 or townhall@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk