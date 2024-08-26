Camera crews will descend on an auctioneers for the filming of a BBC programme.

Golding Young Auction Rooms in Spalding Road, Bourne will be at the centre of an episode of BBC One show The Travelling Auctioneers.

TV personality Izzie Balmer will be leading the live auction on Wednesday (August 28), starting at 9am.

BBC One's The Travelling Auctioneers will be filming at Golding Young in Bourne

Among the items up for grabs is a first Edinburgh edition of Robert Burns’ poems.

This edition is renowned for its famous ‘skinking’ misprint on page 263, along with the ‘Boxburgh’ error in the subscribers’ list - details that make it highly prized among bibliophiles.

Also under the hammer will be an Elizabeth II silver jubilee oak throne chair and Joel Kirk’s ‘Cool Cat Siberian Tiger’ oil painting.

Collectors and enthusiasts can attend in person or follow along online on the Golding Young website.



