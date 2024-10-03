A new hospital unit is on track to open to patients next year.

Stamford Hospital day treatment unit is being constructed on the site of the former nurses accommodation off Ryhall Road.

Once open it will provide day surgery and procedures that do not require an overnight stay.

Greenwood day treatment unit manager Jo Baron and deputy sister Lorna Johnson donned hi-vis vests and hard hats to look at the work in progress

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has sold the disused western end of the Stamford Hospital site to a housing developer to help fund redevelopment of other parts of the site, including the day treatment unit.

Inside the new unit

Jo Baron and Lorna Johnson are shown around the newbuild

The front of the new day treatment unit, in Ryhall Road, Stamford

The new building will include three procedure rooms, three cabin-style changing rooms with en-suite facilities, and six recovery bays.