A town pub has been named the best in the country.

The Bull and Swan in Stamford took a top spot in this year’s The Great British Pub Awards.

Impressed with its 17th century charm, vibrant community and interesting events calendar, judges named it the best town pub in the UK.

The Bull and Swan team

Paul Brown, owner of the High Street St Martins pub, said: “We are delighted to have taken home such an amazing award, and it’s a true testament to the team and everything they’ve created.

“The personality of the pub shines through them and the community we’ve created with all those who visit.”

The Bull and Swan

