Staff at a town pub will pull their final pints this weekend.

The team at The Jubilee Garage in Bourne have announced that they will serve their final customers on Saturday (June 22).

Pub chain RedCat bought The Jubilee Garage and Smiths in Bourne, as well as The Lord Nelson in Oakham, Rutland, and The Prince Rupert in Newark in 2021 from the Knead Pub Group, owned by Stamford man Michael Thurlby.

Jubilee Garage can be found on North Street, Bourne

In March this year it put 10 leasehold pubs into administration and a further 14 sites, including The Jubilee Garage, up for sale.

In a post on social media, the team which runs the North Street pub described the closure as a ‘tough decision’.

They added: “In the meantime, we will continue to operate as normal, bringing out the best of The Jubilee Garage in its final few days.

Plenty of screens. I'm told the place gets busy when there's a big match on the box

“We thank each and everyone one of you for your support and custom over the years.

“Redcat will continue to serve Bourne into the future across the road at our sister site Smiths of Bourne.”

The Jubilee was previously being marketed as available to rent for £52,000 a year.

It is now on the market with Everard Cole for offers in the region of £400,000.

The Secret Drinker was impressed on his visit to The Jubilee Garage, describing it as ‘a decent pit stop’.

