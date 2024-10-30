The first in a series of films has been launched to strengthen ties between a town and its Ukrainian twin.

Interviews with Stamford people were filmed around the town by Ukrainian filmmaker Oleksii Klitovchenko to kickstart a virtual twinning project with Hostomel.

Those contributing included the deputy mayor of Stamford, Coun Amanda Wheeler, former mayor Andy Croft, and Stamford Diversity Group chair Yvette Diaz-Munoz.

“Many families moved from Ukraine to Stamford and they’ve become such an important part of our town,” said Coun Wheeler.

“They are very settled and very welcome here so the opportunity of twinning with Hostomel means that the people of Stamford can continue their connection with the people of Ukraine.”

Volunteers involved with groups supporting Ukraine also appear, such as Fiona Parker, and teacher Geoff Brock who is helping the Ukrainian children learn English.

Oleksii Klitovchenko films Amanda Wheeler

The Hostomel twinning committee have also produced a video for the project

It also features a message in Ukrainian from Mike Tymoczko, a first-generation Ukrainian who directs the Sunflowers Choir made up of women who fled the war-hit country following the Russian invasion.

The video excerpts were set to music performed by Stamford harpist, Eleanor Turner, and edited and formatted by film producer Nataliia Yakovleva, who has returned to her Hostomel home after living in Stamford.

The project will be carried forward by media students from Stamford College, led by lecturer Chris Bryant and with the help of Nataliia and Oleksii.

Yvette Diaz-Munoz and deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler with Stamford College lecturer Chris Bryant

The official signing of the twinning document between Stamford and Hostomel, from left, Yvette Diaz-Munoz, former mayor of Stamford Andy Croft, filmmaker Nataliia Yakovleva and deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler

The students’ films will be shown at Stamford Town Hall in January.