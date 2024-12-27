Many Brits only know Stamford as somewhere they drive past when heading up and down the A1.

But brown signs could soon be enticing more tourists into the town.

Speaking at the December meeting of Stamford Town Council, Richard Cleaver, an Independent councillor on South Kesteven District Council, said he has secured funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for brown tourist signs to be installed on the A1.

What should Stamford’s brown signs say? Photo: istock

He told members of the council: “They could say ‘Come to Stamford, it’s brilliant’, or words to that effect.

“Every other town seems to have them but not us.”

Explaining when the signs would be installed he said National Highways were involved, so “don’t hold your breath”.

Brown signs can use words and symbols. Photo: istock

The Government website advises that people can apply for a brown sign to be located next to a national highway such as the A1, but that they have to foot the bill.

It adds: “A single sign may cost £8,000 to £20,000 to design and install if sited on a single or dual carriageway, depending on the size of the sign.”

An attraction or a facility can be the subject of a brown sign, such as a historic building or centre, and words or one of nearly 100 symbols can be used.

There are many brown sign symbols. Photo: istock

What do you think should be on a brown tourist sing for Stamford? Share your views in the comments.