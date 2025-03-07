A power cut is affecting town traffic lights and a school.

A link box failure underground in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford has taken out electricity to Stamford School in the Brazenose Lane area, and the traffic lights at the crossroads where St Paul’s Street, East Street and Brazenose Lane meet.

According to National Grid 81 properties are without electricity and have been since 3.16am today (Friday, March 7). They expect to restore power at about 2pm.

The traffic lights are out at the top of Brazenose Lane

Engineers from National Grid are expected to have to dig up the road near the roundabout at the bottom of Brazenose Lane in order to fix the problem.

A Lincolnshire County Council engineer helped to manage traffic at the busy crossroads

National Grid is on the scene ready to fix a faulty link box underground

A Lincolnshire County Council highways engineer was directing traffic at the crossroads to keep it flowing safely before 9am.