Power cut in Stamford affecting Stamford School and properties in the area
A power cut is affecting town traffic lights and a school.
A link box failure underground in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford has taken out electricity to Stamford School in the Brazenose Lane area, and the traffic lights at the crossroads where St Paul’s Street, East Street and Brazenose Lane meet.
According to National Grid 81 properties are without electricity and have been since 3.16am today (Friday, March 7). They expect to restore power at about 2pm.
Engineers from National Grid are expected to have to dig up the road near the roundabout at the bottom of Brazenose Lane in order to fix the problem.
A Lincolnshire County Council highways engineer was directing traffic at the crossroads to keep it flowing safely before 9am.