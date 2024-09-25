Crash on the A1 at Carpenter’s Lodge, Stamford
Firefighters helped a casualty trapped in their car after a crash.
The accident happened in the early hours of Monday (September 23), on the A1 close to the Carpenter’s Lodge junction, near Wothorpe.
Firefighters from Stamford Fire Station and a crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station in Peterborough attended.
They used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who they then left in the care of ambulance crews.
The crews returned to their stations by 3.15am.