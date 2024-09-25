Home   Stamford   News   Article

Crash on the A1 at Carpenter’s Lodge, Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
Published: 09:17, 25 September 2024

Firefighters helped a casualty trapped in their car after a crash.

The accident happened in the early hours of Monday (September 23), on the A1 close to the Carpenter’s Lodge junction, near Wothorpe.

Firefighters from Stamford Fire Station and a crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station in Peterborough attended.

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A1
They used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who they then left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 3.15am.

