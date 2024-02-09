Dozens of trees have been planted to stop vehicles damaging grass verges.

Residents living in Sutherland Way, Stamford were fed up with vehicles churning up mud and grass by parking on the verges.

They contacted Lincolnshire County Councillor for Stamford West, Richard Cleaver, who arranged for 37 trees to be planted to keep vehicles off the verges.

Richard Littlewood and Coun Richard Cleaver

Coun Cleaver said: “Local residents approached me about vehicles damaging the verges, and I'm really pleased that Lincolnshire County Council officers have responded.

“They have delivered with a sustainable and green solution to this problem by planting trees along the verges to prevent vehicles parking there.”

The verge-protecting trees were planted by hand and went into the ground last weekend.