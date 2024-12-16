A 47-year-old man has denied stealing jewellery from a house in Stamford during an alleged burglary.

Leon Rayner of Parliament Street, Newark, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of burglary when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday).

It is alleged that Mr Rayner stole jewellery and an overnight bag from a home in Tennyson Way, Stamford, on October 14.

Mr Rayner admits being in the Stamford area on that date but denies being present at the property in Tennyson Way.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on May 7 next year.

The trial is expected to last two days.

Judge Sjolin Knight also gave permission for the complainant in the alleged burglary to give evidence from behind a screen during the trial.

Mr Rayner was remanded into custody and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on April 25.

Judge Sjolin Knight told Mr Rayner: "You have pleaded not guilty, you understand this means your case has gone off for trial."