Tributes have been paid to a pioneering football coach who graced the Wembley turf with Stamford.

Mick Lyon - who was part of the Daniels side which competed under the Twin Towers in the 1984 FA Vase final - passed away on Sunday aged 61, his family confirmed.

Mick - who was capped by England schoolboys - began playing football as a youngster with Boston Town’s junior set-up.

Tributes have been paid to Mick Lyon. Photo: Boston United

He joined Boston United after leaving school and spent four years with the club.

During that period he had a stint with Stamford, the highlight being a Wembley appearance which saw the Daniels edged out 3-2 by opponents Stanstead.

He was also a member of the Boston United’ squad which reached the FA Trophy final at Wembley in 1985, although he was not selected for the matchday squad.

He moved to the United States later that year after securing a football scholarship at the University of Evansville in Indiana.

Across the pond Lyon led his team to the semi-finals of the NCAA - the College Cup - and was the team MVP three times, as well as being crowned the 1987 Midwestern Collegiate Conference Player of the Year and a second-team All-American.

Beginning in 1991 he forged a successful career as the first women’s soccer coach at the University of Evansville, where he was inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference hall of fame in 2015 after leading the Purple Aces to four regular-season and five tournament titles.

He was selected MVC Coach of the Year three times.

Mick was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2004 and had to retire from coaching in 2012, moving back to England three years ago.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the death of Mick Lyon, who played for Boston FC’s youth teams in the early days of his football career,” a Boston Town statement said.

Boston United posted on social media they were ‘saddened’ to learn of his passing while former Pilgrims teammate Chris Cook described his friend’s death as ‘sad news’.