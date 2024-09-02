A former Stamford School pupil and £1 million fundraiser has died aged 44 following an accident abroad.

Claire Lomas MBE left Stamford High School in 1998 and became a chiropractor and professional horse rider specialising in three-day eventing.

She competed at Burghley Horse Trials in 2006.

Claire Lomas gave an inspirational speech at the Business Awards in 2019.

In 2007 she was seriously injured at the Osberton Horse Trials in Nottinghamshire and paralysed from the chest down.

Despite this she completed the London Marathon using a robotic suit and was chosen to light the London 2012 Paralympic cauldron in Trafalgar Square later that year.

Claire followed this by participating in the Great North Run while pregnant with her second child in 2016 and took part in a 400-mile handcycle journey across the UK in 2018.

In the last few years, Claire also learnt to ride an adapted motorbike and became a qualified pilot, flying microlight planes.

Meanwhile, Claire raised nearly £1 million for charity, which was recognised in 2017 when she was appointed an MBE.

Claire was also an author, sharing her story through her book, Finding My Feet, and a gifted public speaker who moved and inspired people in equal measure.

In 2019 she was guest speaker at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards, and she returned to her former school to speak to pupils on several occasions.

A spokesperson for Stamford School said: “Claire's legacy is one of courage, hope and the power of the human spirit. She will be deeply missed by the Stamfordian community and all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Claire was an early supporter of The Matt Hampson Foundation and its Get Busy Living centre, set up by Matt from Cold OVerton in Rutland for people who have suffered a life-changing injury while engaged in a sport.

A statement from the foundation said: “Claire was someone who loved and embraced life and most definitely got busy living. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Claire died on Thursday, August 22 in Jordan in the Middle East. She leaves her husband, Dan, and two daughters, who live near Melton Mowbray.

A statement given to the Melton Times on behalf of Claire’s family, including her parents Martin and Joyce, said they were devastated to lose Claire and asked to be able to grieve in peace.

A funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray on a date to be announced.