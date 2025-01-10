A man with an ‘incredible mind’ who was a LincsOnline columnist and linchpin of a 700-strong club has died.

Marcus Witt inspired people to take up the game of bridge through his monthly LincsOnline column, and was a generous and unintimidating member of Stamford Bridge Club despite being an ‘exceptionally good’ card player according to those he partnered and played.

Growing up in Towcester, Northamptonshire, with his parents Hans and Josephine, he boarded at Wellingborough School from the age of 11 to 18 and spent many a weekend with his grandparents, who lived in Stamford.

Marcus Witt, who died on Boxing Day

After attending University College London, he became a chartered accountant and worked in London for the global accounting firm KPMG.

His love of Stamford led him to buy a house in St Leonard’s Street, from which he commuted to the capital.

He is remembered by his then next-door neighbours as a warm and intelligent man who liked to read books and play music - Marcus had an impressive CD collection ranging from classical works to contemporary bands. He also taught himself the piano and played the clarinet.

Marcus’s health suffered in recent years, and his parents, who had also moved to Stamford, and latterly his aunt, Jill Cheasley, helped to look after him at home in Foundry Road.

Jill, who survives him, said he had several hobbies including collecting fine wines - he was partial to a glass or two; following cricket, for which he had a complete set of post-War Wisden almanacks; and reading fiction and non-fiction books voraciously.

Marcus had been a member of the Young Chelsea Bridge Club, one of the most prestigious in the country, and then joined Stamford Bridge Club in Exeter Gardens about 25 years ago.

He played in county competitions, and against international players in national competitions.

Trevor Thrower, who partnered Marcus for several years, said he would use a number of systems to try to beat their opponents, having researched different methods meticulously.

But despite a razor-sharp mind and the ability to win, Marcus never intimidated other club members.

“This was down to his personality,” said Trevor. “He was a jovial man and very easy to partner.

“On Wednesday mornings at the club we would be involved in giving members instruction through supervised games, and he would be very approachable and would give his time to players who didn’t have his ability.”

Stamford Bridge Club chairman John Prior added that Marcus had become administrator for the club, a role in which his accountancy skills and integrity were important, and that he was the first person with whom many potential members were in contact.

“His monthly column helped put the club on the map, encouraging new members to join,” said John.

“When they got in touch he would respond quickly and with warmth - he was always amusing and a pleasure to talk to, which made him a very good point of contact for all members.”

Due to his failing health, particularly following the covid pandemic, Marcus struggled to leave his home and regarded Stamford Bridge Club as a lifeline that kept him in contact with the outside world.

“He was by far and away one of our finest players,” John said, adding that he was a man who will be greatly missed by the club.

Kerry Coupe, senior editor at LincsOnline, said Marcus was a reliable columnist whose monthly playing tips and teasers added value to the website for many regular readers, and encouraged new players to the game.

Marcus died on Boxing Day. He was 64.