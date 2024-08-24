Tributes have been paid to a serviceman from RAF Wittering who died suddenly.

Air Specialist (Class 1) Shaun Thomas was a member of 3 Mobile Catering Squadron, which is based at Wittering.

Popular with his service and civilian colleagues alike, tributes have poured in for AS1 Thomas.

Air Specialist (Class 1) Shaun Thomas

Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “All of us at RAF Wittering have been shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Air Specialist (Class 1) Shaun Thomas.

“Shaun was well liked, and the Station must now come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss of a popular friend and colleague. Our thoughts are with Shaun’s partner, family, and friends at this difficult time.”

Wing Commander Christian Benson, officer commanding 85 Expeditionary Logistics Wing, added: “AS1 Shaun Thomas was an extremely hard working and hugely popular member of 3 Mobile Catering Squadron, who took great pride in his chosen profession, delivering deployed catering on operations and exercises worldwide.

“His passing has come as a shock to all of us who served with him on 85 Expeditionary Logistics Wing and throughout the catering trade.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Shaun’s partner and family at this very difficult time.”

Squadron Leader Richard J Wright, officer commanding 3 Mobile Catering Squadron, said: “AS1 Shaun Thomas was a chef with promise and an extremely popular member of 3 Mobile Catering Squadron.

“He was a highly valued individual who not only provided unwavering support to his peers, friends and colleagues, but was the life and soul of the of the workplace, and central to the camaraderie within the squadron that is so indicative to serving in the HM Forces.

“Shaun leaves a lasting impression on all of us that had the absolute privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts, hopes and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

Warrant Officer Maxine Booth, squadron warrant officer for 3 Mobile Catering Squadron added: “Shaun was an excellent chef who loved to deploy on operations and exercises both in the UK and overseas.

“His warm, ever thoughtful character and cheerful nature effortlessly won him many friends not only on 3 Mobile Catering Squadron but across the profession and wider RAF family.

“Shaun’s hugely positive influence will be greatly missed by everyone he worked with, and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family at this sad time”.

Shaun died on August 8. His family has asked that their privacy be respected.