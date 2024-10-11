Three men have been charged in connection with the thefts of high-powered keyless cars across Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Osvaldas Milius, 27, of Overland Mews in Stanground, and Kornelijus Girdeika, 25, of Welbourne in Werrington, were arrested by detectives in Peterborough on Wednesday night (October 9).

Mindaugas Savickas, 33, of Lincoln Road, Millfield, was arrested yesterday morning (Thursday, October 10).

All three men have been charged with conspiracy to steal 22 vehicles from between April 10 and September 6 this year. Milius has also been charged with breaching a deportation order.

The incidents include the thefts of a Range Rover Sport in Glinton on September 1, a Range Rover Sport in Helpston on September 3 and a Range Rover Sport and Mercedes E Class from Skegness on April 20.

The three men have been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).



