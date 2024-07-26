A TV and radio journalist will host this year’s Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

Mark Saggers said he was 'proud and privileged' to host the19th iteration of the event, which will be held at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27.

Mark, who lives in a village near Stamford, said: "I have been an independent business owner and I know many people who have too.

The award winners at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

"I know how tough it is to get any business off the ground so to get noticed and become successful is fantastic.

"These types of occasions are so much more than somebody coming up and collecting a prize. They are about networking, understanding, swapping ideas, getting to know each other and being very much part of the Rutland and Stamford community."

Mark started his career in the early 1980s and has worked as a broadcaster covering TV and radio for the BBC, Sky and Talk.

Mark Saggers. Photo: TalkRadio

Throughout his career he has hosted a number of awards.

Ten awards will be presented at this year’s event, which is sponsored by Hegarty .

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2024

The finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech):

Devos Dance and Drama (Stamford), Eastaway Property (Stamford) and RS Mobile Services Ltd (Stamford)

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty):

Nisa Northfields (Stamford), Pet Stop (Market Deeping) and Simmons Optometrists (Oakham), Vine House Farm (Deeping)

Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College):

Art Pop-Up (Stamford), Cell Regeneration Ltd (Tinwell) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Richard Olsen):

Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford), Osprey Leadership Foundation (Rutland), Second Helpings (Stamford) and Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club

Customer Care:

Green Oakham Dental Care (Rutland), Healthy Hearing (Stamford), Peters’ Cleaners (Stamford) and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd

Environmental Champion (sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council):

Retail Data Partnership (Stamford), Root and Branch Out CIC (Rutland) and Two Chimps Coffee (Oakham)

Employee or Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS):

Bluebird Care (Stamford), Matthew Cox (Stamford) and Nisa Northfields (Stamford)

Businessperson of the Year:

Mat Cooper (Stamford Gymnastics Club), Elisabeth Summers (Stamford Strings Ltd) and Ben Wells (Wellspine, Uppingham)

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven Dustrict Council):

BEfit Gym (Oakham), Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons):

Connections Legal Management (Ketton), MorePeople (Stamford) and Retail Data Partnership (Essendine)

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024