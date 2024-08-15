Pupils and staff from Prince William School in Oundle are celebrating ‘fantastic’ A-level results.

Nearly a quarter of all grades were A* or A and 79% of grades were A* to C.

Of those who applied to study at university, 99% secured places and 82% of have places at their first choice of university.

Left to right, Charlie Wilson, Callum Clipston and Rory Swan

Top performing pupils included Iris Stroh A*A*A, Ella Waring A*A*A, Callum Clipston A*AA, Ethan Hunt A*AA, Abby Simms A*AA, Rory Swan A*AA, Charlie Wilson A*AA, Jake Armstrong A*AB, Emma Edwards A*AB, Rebecca Walker A*ABB, Rachel Walker AAB and A for her extended project qualification.

Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor said: “Our pupils and staff should be incredibly proud of this fantastic set of results, which demonstrates the hard work and commitment they have invested in their post-16 learning.

“This year’s results day is particularly special for me because I joined the school as headteacher when this cohort started Year 7, and so I have followed them through their whole school journey and watched them flourish into mature, well-rounded young people.

Ella Waring, left, and Abby Simms

Iris Stroh

Emma Edwards

Twins Rebecca, left, and Rachel Walker

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the pupils and wish them the very best as they leave Prince William School to go on to university or the next step of their choice.”