An Audi car and a van have crashed at Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads on the A6121 between Stamford and Bourne

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 11:38, 06 March 2025

Emergency services are at a crash involving a car and a van at a crossroads.

The accident is understood to have happened at about 11am today (Thursday, March 6) at the Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads on the A6121 between Stamford and Bourne.

The drivers of an Audi estate car and a white van are believed to have been involved.

Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads
It is not known if anyone suffered injuries.

