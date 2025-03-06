Emergency services are at a crash involving a car and a van at a crossroads.

The accident is understood to have happened at about 11am today (Thursday, March 6) at the Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads on the A6121 between Stamford and Bourne.

The drivers of an Audi estate car and a white van are believed to have been involved.

Witham-on-the-Hill crossroads

It is not known if anyone suffered injuries.