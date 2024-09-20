Unpopular plans for evening and Sunday parking fees look likely to be dropped after a public outcry.

On Tuesday (September 24), members of South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet will discuss keeping parking free during evenings, Sundays and bank holidays.

The council U-turn follows plans discussed in January to charge £3 in its car parks in Stamford after hours, and on Sundays and bank holidays.

North Street short stay car park in Stamford

In Grantham a £2 evening fee was put forward, and £3 for Sundays and bank holidays.

Concerns were raised by people who use the towns’ theatres and other arts venues, and by Churches Together in Stamford, which felt it would have a detrimental effect on attendance at Sunday services.

A petition created by district councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George’s) attracted 2,859 signatures opposing the new charges.

Cattle Market long stay car park in Stamford

They were never implemented.

Deputy chief executive of the district council Richard Wyles is recommending the cabinet “reconsiders its draft parking tariff proposals for Grantham and Stamford in response to feedback from the public, community groups and stakeholders” and withdraws proposals for evening, Sunday and bank holiday fees.

Alternative proposals will be put forward at Tuesday’s meeting.

These include an hour’s free parking in Grantham short stay car parks every day, to help stimulate the local economy, and free parking in Stamford and Grantham on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Monday, December 2 until Christmas Eve.

Watergate short stay car park in Grantham

But in the same meeting, cabinet members will be asked to consider adjusting current parking charges.

These include increases in Stamford, and a mixed bag for Grantham.

In his report to cabinet, Mr Wyles said: “Based on the proposed new parking tariffs, it is expected that Grantham car parking income will reduce following the proposed introduction of free parking. However, the modelling suggests that the income reduction will be offset by an increase in car parking income in Stamford.”

He added that free pre-Christmas parking is expected to reduce council income by £19,000.

Wharf Road long stay car park in Stamford

Mr Wyles suggests any tariff changes should be followed up after six months by a study to assess their effect, and that councillors should ask that future parking arrangements in Bourne and the Deepings are looked into, where the council does not charge.

Proposed parking charge alterations to be discussed at the meeting include:

Stamford short stay

Under 30 mins: remove this option

Up to 1 hr: increase from £1.30 to £1.50

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £2 to £2.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £4.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.40 to £8





Stamford long stay

Up to 2hrs: increase from £2.60 to £3

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £3.50 to £4

Over 4 hrs: increase from £4.20 to £5





Grantham short stay*

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 2 hrs: increase from £1.90 to £2

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £4.10 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: increase from £5.30 to £7

*These exclude Wharf Rd and Welham St, but Conduit St would be redesignated as short stay





Wharf Road, Grantham

Up to 2 hrs: free

Up to 4 hrs: decrease from £8 to £2.50

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5





Welham Street, Grantham

Up to 1 hr: decrease from £1.20 to free

Up to 3 hrs: decrease from £2.50 to £1.50

Up to 4 hrs: increase from £1.70 to £1.90

Over 4 hrs: decrease from £10.40 to £5





Season tickets

Stamford (weekdays only) could be priced £140 for four months and £265 for six months.

Grantham (weekdays only) could be priced £135 for four months and £260 for six months.

Councillor Richard Cleaver from Stamford is pleased about the new proposal

Cabinet member Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s) said: “This positive news shows we have listened to local business and residents, and to the feedback received by our economic development team, as we target further increased footfall across our four busy market towns.

“The plan for some free Christmas parking would help more residents and visitors to enjoy shopping in our four towns ahead of the big day – and support our local businesses at the same time.

“If approved, we hope this will encourage more people to visit our town centres at what we expect to be a very busy period for local businesses, particularly our amazing independent stores.

“We’re already doing lots to help businesses across the district, including the provision of training and grants, workshops, economic development campaigns, plus work such as the market place renovation in Grantham and financial support for shop front improvements.

“We have so much to offer, with our shops, cafes and other town centre attractions, so it’s great that we can encourage more people to visit with this offer.”