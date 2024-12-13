Stretch of A1 blocked between Stamford and Grantham after fire
Motorists are being urged to avoid a stretch of the A1 after a vehicle fire caused its closure.
According to the AA, the southbound carriageway between the turn off for Honey Pot Lane Industrial Estate and the North Witham turn-off has been blocked because of the fire.
Lincolnshire Police advised motorists to find alternative routes where feasible and said it would be closed ‘for some time’.
Congestion is being reported all the way back to the Stoke Rochford turn-off on the southbound carriageway, and down to Stretton and Greetham turn-off on the northbound side.
There are currently delays of up to 12 minutes for northbound traffic between Empingham and Pickworth turn-off and the junction for South Witham and Thistleton.