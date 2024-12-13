Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stretch of A1 blocked between Stamford and Grantham after fire

By Chris Harby
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:02, 13 December 2024
 | Updated: 15:49, 13 December 2024

Motorists are being urged to avoid a stretch of the A1 after a vehicle fire caused its closure.

According to the AA, the southbound carriageway between the turn off for Honey Pot Lane Industrial Estate and the North Witham turn-off has been blocked because of the fire.

Lincolnshire Police advised motorists to find alternative routes where feasible and said it would be closed ‘for some time’.

A vehicle fire is causing congestion on both carriageways
Congestion is being reported all the way back to the Stoke Rochford turn-off on the southbound carriageway, and down to Stretton and Greetham turn-off on the northbound side.

There are currently delays of up to 12 minutes for northbound traffic between Empingham and Pickworth turn-off and the junction for South Witham and Thistleton.

