Motorists are being urged to avoid a stretch of the A1 after a vehicle fire caused its closure.

According to the AA, the southbound carriageway between the turn off for Honey Pot Lane Industrial Estate and the North Witham turn-off has been blocked because of the fire.

Lincolnshire Police advised motorists to find alternative routes where feasible and said it would be closed ‘for some time’.

A vehicle fire is causing congestion on both carriageways

Congestion is being reported all the way back to the Stoke Rochford turn-off on the southbound carriageway, and down to Stretton and Greetham turn-off on the northbound side.

There are currently delays of up to 12 minutes for northbound traffic between Empingham and Pickworth turn-off and the junction for South Witham and Thistleton.