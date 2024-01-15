A hotel and inn are operating under new management since the previous owner went into administration.

Woodford has taken the reins at the William Cecil and the Bull and Swan in Stamford.

Companies House reports that former owner Hillbrooke Hotels (Burghley) went into administration on December 13.

The Bull and Swan in Stamford. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Woodford said: “Woodford became the new custodians of the William Cecil and the Bull and Swan in December. All employees remain and we look forward to welcoming guests as usual, with all events and weddings going ahead as normal and all guest deposits and vouchers being honoured.

“Both properties also continue to work closely with our loyal local suppliers.”

The businesses are both located in High Street St Martin’s.

The William Cecil Hotel

The spokesperson added: “Woodford looks forward to cementing the properties’ reputation as places of historic charm and genuine hospitality and elevating the current offering - including having already introduced the new Sunday Sessions with Sundays roasts and jazz at Milly’s in the William Cecil, and continuing the popular DJ Alpine Evenings at the Bull and Swan.”