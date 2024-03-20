Vets were unable to save an owl which died after becoming entangled in barbed wire.

The tawny owl was found caught on a fence in Uffington Meadows, within the Burghley Estate, near Stamford, on Thursday.

The bird of prey was taken to the Priory Veterinary Practice, in Uffington Road, Stamford, and treated, but later died from its injuries.

The tawny owl was found caught on a barbed wire fence

The fence was put up by the Environment Agency while it carries out maintenance work at Hudds Mill.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We were conducting maintenance on the Hudds Mill sluice gate to enhance its resilience as a crucial flood risk management asset that controls the level of water through Stamford.

“There are times when we need to access these types of structures in various conditions to ensure they are operating correctly. Working near the river is difficult without permanent access as conditions are often wet.

Priory Veterinary Practice took in the injured owl but were unable to save it

“We understand the distressing nature of the incident involving the owl getting caught in the barbed wire.

“Our flood risk projects work closely with internal teams and experts to minimise environmental impact and enhance the environment wherever feasible.”

You can report any incidents of concern to the Environment Agency through their 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 807060.