A man who dedicates his time to encouraging children to be more active has received a national prize.

Vincent Brittain from Uffington, who co-founded the Schools Active Movement and runs the charity inspire+, was a winner at the Youth Sport Trust 2024 awards.

He took home the Campbell Award, which acknowledges a network leader who has brought positive change to schools and young people through PE, sport, and play.

Alan Watkinson and Vincent Brittain holding their awards

As well as the honour of the award, Vincent benefited from award sponsor Barclays giving the winner tickets to the men’s Euros final this summer in Berlin, three nights’ accommodation, and business class flights.

The Youth Sport Trust is a UK charity improving children’s education and development through sport.

Vincent said: “There is a fantastic board behind Schools Active Movement and I have phenomenal colleagues and trustees at inspire+, so this award is for them as well.

“Every time I come to these prestigious awards I’m inspired, so I feel privileged to be recognised.

“Getting people healthier and more active never stops being the full mission."

Vincent’s inspire+ is one of the largest providers of PE, sport and wellbeing apprenticeships in the country.

It hosts holiday activities combined with benefits-related free school meals for thousands of pupils, organises an annual ‘Mini Olympics’ involving about 2,500 young people each year, and provides leadership opportunities for hundreds of pupils in primary and secondary schools.

Distance runner Sir Mo Farah sent a message of thanks to Vincent for his commitment to building a locally based organisation to encourage children into living healthier and happier lives.

Vincent was shortlisted from more than 120 nominations for the Youth Sport Trust’s awards, which also include prizes for primary and secondary school contributions.