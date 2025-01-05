Farmers who branched out into wine-making are looking to expand once more with an exercise field for dogs.

Agricultural land next to Rutland Vineyard in Ketton could become an enclosed area for people to visit with their pets.

Owners Zoe and Tim Beaver say many of their vineyard visitors have suggested the facility after walking their dogs along a footpath which borders the site.

Agricultural land would be used for the facility. Photo: Rutland Vineyard / 3D Planning Ltd

In their application to Rutland County Council they explain that the land is not the most suitable for growing.

They say: “There is a general presumption in planning legislation that the best and most versatile agricultural land should be retained for food production. However the land proposed for the change of use is not best and most versatile land - it is some of the worst land on the farm and is challenging to crop consistently.”

Their proposal involves fencing off the field, extending an existing car park and adding a shelter for owners in the exercise field.

A shelter would be provided for owners. Photo: Rutland Vineyard / 3D Planning Ltd

Opening hours would be limited to between 10am and 4pm each day with people able to book 30-minute slots. Visitors would be able to use toilet facilities in the vineyard’s existing tasting barn.

The owners of Vine House Farm at Deeping St Nicholas have also applied for planning permission to open an exercise paddock while a similar facility opened in Castle Bytham last month.

