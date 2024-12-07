A virtual Christmas market is helping traders to boost their sales after an event was cancelled due to bad weather.

Traders who had booked pitches at Stamford Christmas Market have been given the opportunity to showcase their products online after Storm Bert led to the event being cancelled.

It was set to be the town’s biggest market to date with 130 stallholders booked to attend on November 24.

Stamford Town Council is hosting a virtual Christmas market after its event was cancelled.

Organisers from Stamford Town Council were contacted by local businessman Paul Buckley who wanted to do something to help and a website has now been created to promote the businesses of those affected.

It allows people to browse the online shops and social media pages of traders who were due to attend, with products ranging from jewellery and home decor to beer and pet treats.

Town councillor Jo Winterbourne said: “It was extremely disappointing when we had to make the call to cancel the market, as so many traders had worked extremely hard to prepare for the event and were looking forward to a much-loved date in Stamford’s festive calendar.

The 2023 event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We’re so grateful to Paul Buckley for creating this opportunity for the businesses involved to showcase their products on another platform, providing a one-stop shop for those searching for the ideal Christmas gift.”

Browse the market online at www.bluesuitproperty.com/stamford-christmas-market

