A businessman who dedicates much of his spare time to helping others has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

Richard Astle was celebrated in the King’s new year honours list for his services to charity and the environment.

He is currently chairman of the Langdyke Countryside Trust and founded the Helping Our Ukrainian Friends support group soon after Russian troops began to cross the border in 2022.

Richard Astle (centre) with fellow Helpston volunteers Bob Bennett and Neil Hammond

Richard was chairman of the charity Shine for 13 years, helping to support people with disabilities. He was also chairman of Natural Cambridgeshire between 2014 and 2022 and a trustee of Vivacity in Peterborough, working to support culture and the arts.

News of his British Empire Medal came as a shock to Richard, who was nominated by his sister.

He said: “I was a bit overwhelmed. You don’t do it for the recognition but it does feel special and this shows that individuals can make a difference.

“For me it’s all about trying to help others and making a difference to their lives and the environment.

“I don’t think there is a specific reason why I do it, but my family has always been involved with public service so I suppose it’s in my blood.”

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) was set up in Richard’s home village of Helpston and has raised thousands of pounds to support people in Ukraine. The group also organises aid convoys with Richard joining the trips himself.

The Langdyke Countryside Trust is dedicated to the preservation and conservation of Stamford and Peterborough’s heritage. It owns a number of nature reserves including Maxey Reserve, High Etton Reserve and Bainton Heath Reserve. It also manages Barnack Hills and Holes and Castor Hanglands.

Richard will continue to support both organisations throughout 2025. He added: “Both of these continue to need a lot of work and will keep me busy. Being awarded the BEM doesn’t mean my work is done, it spurs you on to do more.

“Helping people in Ukraine in particular has felt incredibly important. Being able to make a real contribution to them feels purposeful.”