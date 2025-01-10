Volunteers are helping to showcase a town hall’s intriguing history.

Heritage volunteers at Stamford Town Hall have collectively clocked up more than 1,000 hours in the past year.

Among the team are five knowledgeable guides, who offer free tours of the Grade II* listed building, which includes the mayor’s parlour, court room, council chamber, historic gaol and a room dedicated to memorabilia from famous conductor Malcolm Sargent.

Stamford Town Hall heritage volunteers

There is also a team which supports the heritage and cultural officer Victoria Newton with cataloguing, researching, and preserving the Town Hall’s collections.

Victoria said: “It’s an honour to be able to throw open the doors of the Town Hall and let the public explore its intriguing history and significant collections.

“We would not be able to offer access to this extent if it wasn’t for our knowledgeable and hard-working guides.

The celebration cake for Stamford Town Council volunteers

“We are privileged to be able to benefit from our volunteers’ expertise and enthusiasm for

sharing their passion for the treasures we store here at the Town Hall, and we’re keen to

celebrate each and every volunteer for the support they have shown Stamford Town

Council over the years.”



