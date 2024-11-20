A group dedicated to cleaning up a watercourse needs new volunteers.

The Stamford Millstream Group is holding a volunteering afternoon from 2.30pm on Saturday (November 23) near Waterfurlong.

Volunteers will put on waders to clear the stream and tidy up the banks.

Volunteers are needed to clean up the Millstream

Stamford Millstream was mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1086 and was cut off from the main river in the 1970s to divert water to Rutland Water.

A pump was installed to allow some water to flow down the channel but over the years the stream became clogged with weed, affecting the quality of the water and the variety of wildlife.

Volunteers have been working with the East Mercia Rivers Trust, Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Stamford Civic Society and Stamford Town Council to make improvements.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Amelia Billington on 07501275170 for more information.



