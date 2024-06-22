Dedicated volunteers have shown the work they do to spruce up a town station.

An event was held at Stamford Railway Station on Tuesday (June 18) where people were given the chance to find out what the town’s team of ‘station adopters’ do.

They told passengers about their work to plant flowers, clean graffiti, litter pick as well as acting as the eyes and ears on the ground for the railway operators.

Rosemary Candish, David Biggs, Roy Candish, Alexa Stott, Rachel Roffe, David Jones and Alan Neville

Volunteer David Biggs said: “It is a good showcase for the town.

“If we can make it look nice with the planters than passengers travelling through who otherwise wouldn’t have stopped in Stamford may in the future decide to visit.”

There was also the chance to meet managers from train operators Cross Rail, Greater Anglia, and East Midlands Railway.

A community day was held at Stamford Railway Station

They taught some residents about how to buy tickets from the machines if the office is shut and explained the toilets are only open during the time the office is manned.

Although from the people who attended, positive feedback was given, Rachel Roffe, another volunteer, was disappointed by the turnout on the day.

“It is a pity more people didn’t come,” she said.

Rosemary and Roy Candish were the first station adopters

“The general public is always griping but when we are here to talk about the concerns no one bothers.”





