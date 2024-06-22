Station adopters showcase work at Stamford Railway Station community day
Dedicated volunteers have shown the work they do to spruce up a town station.
An event was held at Stamford Railway Station on Tuesday (June 18) where people were given the chance to find out what the town’s team of ‘station adopters’ do.
They told passengers about their work to plant flowers, clean graffiti, litter pick as well as acting as the eyes and ears on the ground for the railway operators.
Volunteer David Biggs said: “It is a good showcase for the town.
“If we can make it look nice with the planters than passengers travelling through who otherwise wouldn’t have stopped in Stamford may in the future decide to visit.”
There was also the chance to meet managers from train operators Cross Rail, Greater Anglia, and East Midlands Railway.
They taught some residents about how to buy tickets from the machines if the office is shut and explained the toilets are only open during the time the office is manned.
Although from the people who attended, positive feedback was given, Rachel Roffe, another volunteer, was disappointed by the turnout on the day.
“It is a pity more people didn’t come,” she said.
“The general public is always griping but when we are here to talk about the concerns no one bothers.”