An aid group has followed advice not to travel to Ukraine with its annual winter aid convoy because of an increased security threat.

Trucks set off for Poland carrying 17 pallets of donated essential supplies from the latest Helping Our Ukrainian Friends appeal on Monday last week (November 25).

It is the first time HOUF volunteers have not driven the winter aid supplies over in person.

The group, which is based in Helpston and has members in Stamford, is organising a lorry to travel from Ukraine to collect the pallets and deliver them to Kyiv in time for Christmas.

“This time the UK team was going to fly to Warsaw, get the train to Kyiv and help unload the lorry at the other end, but they’re not going to go,” explained HOUF founder Richard Astle.

“It’s disappointing because our whole operation is built on those partnerships and friendships - it’s not a long-distance relationship. But in the scheme of what’s going on, our feelings aren’t the most relevant.”

HOUF founder Richard Astle with the pallets of aid waiting to be loaded onto trucks

Richard received the advice from HOUF partners in Ukraine just over a week before the trip was due to leave.

“The aerial bombardment over Kyiv has become more indiscriminate and it’s hitting different areas of the city, including the centre,” said Richard.

“I think their feeling was that the guys who went out would spend most of their time in air raid shelters rather than doing anything useful.

The collection of aid was the group's biggest yet

“Also the Ukrainians didn’t want that additional responsibility of worrying about a team of well-meaning volunteers from the UK.

“They’ve got to look after themselves and their own families. I think they feel, at the moment, that it’s just heads down and try to survive.”

The group has been consoled by a record response for its 20th aid collection, more than two-and-a-half years after HOUF was set up.

A pallet of aid destined for Kyiv

A second shipment of 200 Chromebooks, donated by Peterborough City Council, will also be taken to Vinnytsia, as an educational tool for children displaced by the war.

In total, HOUF has raised £300,000 since the war started and delivered more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid.

“There doesn’t seem to be any diminution of encouragement or support, or any donor fatigue,” Richard added.

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends on last year’s winter aid mission

“Every time we get publicity we find somebody else that wants to help us, and all the people that supported us at the start are still supporting us.”

Richard added: “It uplifts us as much as anything.

“When the team saw those 17 pallets, it was quite emotional. The community still stands with Ukraine and that’s the biggest demonstration there is.”

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends volunteers, from left - Anne Marie Hamill, Liz Symonds and Lesley Astle, as last year’s winter convoy prepares to leave Helpston. Photo: Iliffe Media

The group was also boosted by a mention in the House of Commons when Sam Carling (Lab), MP for North West Cambridgeshire, highlighted its work after attending a fundraising Art 4 Ukraine exhibition in Helpston.

Mr Carling asked the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to join him in congratulating the group.

In response he said: “People making so many missions to Ukraine, facing danger going into Poland to support on the borders, it’s quite incredible.

“And, of course, I congratulate all those in his constituency for the work that they have done.”

Richard said the volunteers were thrilled.

“To go and do that a few days after his visit, it really made the team feel good.

“I think recognition can help spur you on to the next thing.”

As well as the Art 4 Ukraine fundraiser, a fashion show in Maxey, also earlier this month raised £350 for HOUF.

The group is also holding a fundraising concert at Milton Hall, near Cambridge, on Friday, November 30.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends and for more information, visit https://helpingourukrainianfriends.com/

