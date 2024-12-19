People are being urged to ‘be prepared’ for flooding.

The Environment Agency has this morning (Thursday, December 19) issued a warning for the River Welland, covering the area from Braybrooke to Stamford, including Harringworth.

Flood alerts in place on December 19, 2024

A similar alert is in place for the East and West Glen area, from Ropsley to Kate’s Bridge, including Little Bytham, Edenham, Toft, Manthorpe, and Braceborough, and for the River Witham and its tributaries from South Witham to Claypole and up towards Lincoln.

Another alert for the River Wreake and its tributaries covers Rutland villages like Ashwell and Langham.

The warnings said that the levels were rising, leading to flooding on low-lying land and roads close to the river.

The alert continued: “We expect the river to remain high throughout today and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.”

People are urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths and plan driving routes to avoid roads that may be flooded.