Evil spirits have been scared away from a community orchard in the hope of boosting this year’s harvest.

Members of the Stamford Community Orchard Group were pleased the snow held off long enough for them to host their annual wassailing event.

About 80 people gathered in the orchard off Christ Church Close on Saturday evening to sing songs, bang saucepans, hang toast from the trees and drink cider.

People banged saucepans to scare away the evil spirits. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The ancient tradition is said to scare away evil spirits and promote a bumper harvest.

Group spokesman Nigel Baylem said last year’s crop “wasn’t the best” but noted that it seems to be better on alternate years, so hopes are high for 2025.

He added: “People seemed to enjoy the wassail and we were pleased the weather didn’t spoil it. It’s a very traditional event and I think those who came really appreciated that.”

Wassailing queen Isabelle Andrews. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Isabelle Andrews took on the role of wassailing queen this year and the Woven Chords choir returned to lead the singing.

Wassailing also took place at Bourne Community Orchard on Saturday and there will be another chance to enjoy the tradition at Hall Close in Ketton on Saturday, January 18 from 4.15pm. The event will include Rutland Morris, Ketton Community Choir, Ketton Handbell Ringers, a brazier and a procession.

Woven Chords performed during the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chris Hulbert and Jane Peach handed out treats. Photo: Chris Lowndes

People gathered in the community orchard. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Wassailing is held to awaken the trees and scare away evil spirits. Photo: Chris Lowndes

