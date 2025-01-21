Volunteers behind a food waste scheme are expanding services to help more people.

Second Helpings has launched a warm space at the Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.

There are hot drinks, breakfast pastries and copies of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury on offer to guests.

Heather Sharpe, Lindsey Adams, Anne Earle of Second Helpings

Lindsey Adams, operations manager of Second Helpings, said: “We are constantly evolving and looking for areas where we can help.”

After the warm space finishes a Saturday lunch club is held, offering hot meals on pay-as-you-feel basis.

“It works well as they can stay for lunch and it elongates it,” said chairperson of Second Helpings, Anne Earle.

Inside the hall where the warm hub is held

Lindsey added:“The room was getting warm as we were getting ready for lunch so we realised we could put the space to use.”

The warm space at Second Helpings will run until April.

Warm hubs are also available at All Saints' Church on Mondays between 11am and 2pm, Stamford Free Church on Tuesdays from 12pm to 4pm and Mindspace on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12.30pm to 2pm.

New polling research and data analysis conducted by the Warm Welcome Campaign shows although the number of spaces are growing, more work is needed to ensure everyone can find a place of warmth.

David Barclay, warm welcome campaign director, said: “We know demand for Warm Welcome Spaces will be high this January, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging.

“The dark winter days and nights of January can be extremely tough. We don’t want anyone to feel cold or alone this winter.”



