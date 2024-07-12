The headline sponsor of the Mercury Business Awards is committed to encouraging economic growth locally.

Entries to the 19th annual Mercury Business Awards - the longest established awards of their kind in the area — have now closed and judges are in the process of selecting a shortlist of three in each category.

The awards recognise the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

The award winners at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

The event, sponsored by Hegarty, will be held at The Pavillion at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27, where the finalists will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Rutland Hall Hotel, followed by a delicious meal. The winners will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

The awards are not the only celebration though. Headline sponsor Hegarty, a firm offering expert legal advice, is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Hegarty logo

Laura Charnley, from Hegarty, said: “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, Hegarty is proud to be headline sponsors of the Stamford Mercury Business Awards. As long-standing sponsors of the awards, we chose to be headline sponsors this year as part of our commitment to supporting 50 community and charity initiatives in 2024, to show our continued support and to showcase the incredible businesses that enrich our local economy and community.

“We are honoured to be part of these established local awards to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and recognise the incredible people that are part of our business community who go above and beyond.”

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2024

The categories are Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer; Employee/Team of the Year; Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Environmental Champion; Best Social Enterprise; Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Cus-tomer Care; Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council); Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.

More details can be found at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk